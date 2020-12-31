Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) vs. Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSE:SNMP) Financial Survey

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) and Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSE:SNMP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Berry Petroleum has a beta of 2.97, indicating that its share price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanchez Midstream Partners has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Berry Petroleum and Sanchez Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry Petroleum -35.49% 8.20% 4.51% Sanchez Midstream Partners -179.32% N/A -24.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Berry Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of Sanchez Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Berry Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Sanchez Midstream Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Berry Petroleum and Sanchez Midstream Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry Petroleum 1 3 1 0 2.00 Sanchez Midstream Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Berry Petroleum presently has a consensus target price of $5.17, suggesting a potential upside of 37.41%. Given Berry Petroleum’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Berry Petroleum is more favorable than Sanchez Midstream Partners.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Berry Petroleum and Sanchez Midstream Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry Petroleum $559.41 million 0.54 $43.54 million $1.35 2.79 Sanchez Midstream Partners $76.65 million 0.15 -$51.14 million N/A N/A

Berry Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Sanchez Midstream Partners.

Summary

Berry Petroleum beats Sanchez Midstream Partners on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

Sanchez Midstream Partners Company Profile

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil. This segment also operates approximately 150 miles of gathering pipelines, as well as four gathering and processing facilities, including stabilizers, storage tanks, compressors and dehydration units, and other related assets in Western Catarina, which are located in Dimmit and Webb Counties, Texas; and provides upstream production services from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. The Production segment is involved in the production of crude oil and natural gas. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had total estimated proved reserves of approximately 3.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also owns production assets in Texas and Louisiana. Sanchez Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Sanchez Production Partners LP and changed its name to Sanchez Midstream Partners LP in June 2017. Sanchez Midstream Partners LP was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

