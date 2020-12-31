Analysts Anticipate Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.55 Billion

Analysts expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to report sales of $43.55 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.52 billion to $44.56 billion. Costco Wholesale reported sales of $39.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year sales of $184.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $182.01 billion to $187.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $194.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $188.68 billion to $201.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.52.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total value of $323,520.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,639 shares in the company, valued at $7,755,104.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,361 shares of company stock worth $3,883,426. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,129,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.0% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $103,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 26.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,395 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $374.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $165.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $375.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

