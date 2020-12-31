Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $128.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.32% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, Regal Beloit's shares have outperformed the industry. In the quarters ahead, it is likely to benefit from business-restructuring initiatives, reorganization actions (80/20), cost-saving measures and supply-chain efforts. Also, its commitment toward rewarding shareholders handsomely boosts its strength. For fourth-quarter 2020, the company predicts earnings of $1.46-$1.66 per share, reflecting 25% (at the mid-point) growth year over year. In the past 60 days, its earnings estimates have been raised for 2020 and 2021. However, its exposure to international markets and persistent forex woes as well as adverse impacts of divestitures remain concerning. Also, seasonality is expected to impact the company’s heating, ventilation, air conditioning (“HVAC”) and pump businesses in fourth-quarter 2020.”

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RBC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.88.

Regal Beloit stock opened at $121.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.32 and its 200 day moving average is $100.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Regal Beloit has a 52-week low of $51.99 and a 52-week high of $124.82.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.49. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $758.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $50,177.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,333.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,053,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,248,000 after acquiring an additional 662,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,567 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 840,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,934,000 after acquiring an additional 260,720 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 355,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,009,000 after acquiring an additional 92,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 330,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,059,000 after acquiring an additional 17,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

