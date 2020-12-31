Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COWEN GROUP, INC., through its operating subsidiaries, provides investment banking, equity research, sales and trading, asset management and alternative asset management services to companies and institutional investor clients in the healthcare, technology, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, consumer and alternative energy sectors. Cowen’s asset management business includes teams based in the U.S. and the U.K. Cowen’s U.S. team focuses on a growth-oriented investment style centered on small and mid-sized companies based primarily in North America. Cowen’s U.K. team provides traditional asset management products, focusing on a global equity strategy. Cowen’s alternative asset management business consists of Cowen Healthcare Royalty Partners, which invests principally in commercial-stage biopharmaceutical products and companies, and Cowen Capital Partners, which manages a portfolio of middle market private equity investments for third party investors. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

Shares of NASDAQ COWN opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.29. Cowen has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.77. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $274.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cowen will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cowen by 291.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

