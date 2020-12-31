Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Cowen raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,321.61.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,374.17 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $1,435.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,325.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,232.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. FIL Ltd raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 243,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,351,000 after purchasing an additional 129,404 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,998,184,000 after acquiring an additional 116,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,511,000 after acquiring an additional 97,658 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,048,000 after acquiring an additional 90,884 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,452,401,000 after acquiring an additional 62,689 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

