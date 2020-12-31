Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aphria (NYSE:APHA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on APHA. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Aphria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Aphria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Aphria from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Aphria from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aphria has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.69.

Shares of NYSE APHA opened at $7.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 78.44 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Aphria has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.32.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.63 million. Aphria had a net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aphria will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Aphria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aphria during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aphria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aphria by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aphria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

