Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.50.

JNJ opened at $156.05 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.07. The firm has a market cap of $410.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

