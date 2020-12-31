Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a closed-end management investment company. The company invest in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt and minority equity. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is headquartered in New York, United Sates. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock opened at $7.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03. The company has a market cap of $42.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 27.36, a quick ratio of 27.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Harvest Capital Credit has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $9.08.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The investment management company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a negative net margin of 41.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

