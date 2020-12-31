$2.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to post sales of $2.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.31 billion. Constellation Brands reported sales of $2.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full year sales of $8.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $8.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.20.

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $218.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.04. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $220.00.

Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

