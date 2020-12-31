Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) vs. Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Head to Head Review

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) and Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Natural Alternatives International and Aphria’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Alternatives International $118.88 million 0.58 -$1.64 million N/A N/A Aphria $405.96 million 5.19 -$63.21 million ($0.06) -117.67

Natural Alternatives International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aphria.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Natural Alternatives International and Aphria, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Alternatives International 0 0 0 0 N/A Aphria 0 2 2 0 2.50

Aphria has a consensus price target of $12.13, suggesting a potential upside of 71.74%. Given Aphria’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aphria is more favorable than Natural Alternatives International.

Profitability

This table compares Natural Alternatives International and Aphria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Alternatives International 0.40% 0.71% 0.43% Aphria -18.30% -2.23% -1.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.1% of Natural Alternatives International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of Aphria shares are held by institutional investors. 26.4% of Natural Alternatives International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Natural Alternatives International has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aphria has a beta of 2.74, meaning that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Natural Alternatives International beats Aphria on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. The company also provides strategic partnering services, such as customized product formulation, clinical studies, manufacturing, marketing support, international regulatory and label law compliance, international product registration, packaging in multiple formats and labeling design, scientific research, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific nutritional product formulation, product testing and evaluation, packaging and delivery system design, and regulatory review. In addition, it sells beta-alanine ingredient under the CarnoSyn and SR CarnoSyn names. The company manufactures products in various forms, including capsules, tablets, chewable wafers, and powders. Its private-label contract manufacturing customers include companies that market nutritional supplements through direct sales marketing channels, direct to consumer e-commerce channels, and retail stores. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc. cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands. It serves patients and consumers through distributors and online. The company is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

