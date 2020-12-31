Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Communities, Inc. is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects. The Company operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. Century Communities, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Get Century Communities alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.50 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. 140166 began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

NYSE CCS opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.97. Century Communities has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $48.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.27.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.55. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $794.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.50 million. Research analysts predict that Century Communities will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 133.8% in the third quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 35,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 20,063 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 322.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 80.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 401.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,760 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Communities (CCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.