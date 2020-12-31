Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrier Global Corporation is a provider of heating, ventilating and air conditioning, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. The company’s brand portfolio includes Carrier, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2 and Automated Logic. Carrier Global Corporation is based in Florida. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CARR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.87.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $37.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.22. Carrier Global has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $41.48.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $2,062,136,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $222,784,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $199,440,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $109,036,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $95,579,000. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

