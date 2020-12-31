Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to Sell

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Marin is a California State chartered bank. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BMRC. BidaskClub cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $45.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $26.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 117,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 32.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 24,771 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 138.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 27,038 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

