Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at Bank of America

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $92.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $5,162,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,162 shares in the company, valued at $10,419,654.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 560,479 shares of company stock worth $48,448,737. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 76.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

