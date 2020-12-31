Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at Bank of America

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.75.
Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $92.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $99.95.
In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $5,162,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,162 shares in the company, valued at $10,419,654.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 560,479 shares of company stock worth $48,448,737. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 76.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
