$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020


Analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will announce $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year sales of $4.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.78.

NYSE MLM opened at $280.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $271.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.50. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $135.08 and a 1 year high of $287.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.41%.

In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total value of $2,747,498.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,609,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,509,000 after buying an additional 45,902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $566,676,000 after buying an additional 1,383,932 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,649,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 669,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,576,000 after buying an additional 188,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 655,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,997,000 after buying an additional 10,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

