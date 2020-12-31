Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on ARI. ValuEngine raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of ARI opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a current ratio of 65.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 1.27. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $18.76.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 58,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.6% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 66,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

