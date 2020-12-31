First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:SKYY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:SKYY) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $95.88 and last traded at $95.29. Approximately 256,534 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 507,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.22.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.80.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.