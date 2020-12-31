Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rambus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Rambus stock opened at $17.53 on Thursday. Rambus has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.91.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.38). Rambus had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rambus will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rambus declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $96,777.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,446,718.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 2,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $37,997.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,249.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,313 shares of company stock valued at $549,392. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus in the second quarter worth $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rambus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Rambus by 256.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Rambus by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

