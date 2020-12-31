Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PYZ) Shares Up 2.4%

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PYZ)’s share price shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.59 and last traded at $71.51. 5,146 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 5,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.81.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.96.

