Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Aenza S.A.A. stock opened at $2.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Aenza S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $862.89 million for the quarter.

Aenza SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering and construction, infrastructure, and real estate businesses in Peru, Chile, and Colombia. The company operates through three segments: Engineering and Construction; Infrastructure; and Real Estate. The Engineering and Construction segment provides traditional engineering services, such as structural, civil, and design engineering; and services ranging from architectural planning to advanced specialties comprising process design, simulation, and environmental services.

