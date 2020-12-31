Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $0.71 on Thursday. Denison Mines has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.77.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Denison Mines by 70.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,609,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 666,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Denison Mines by 13.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,351,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 654,135 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Denison Mines by 25,269.8% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 564,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 562,000 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 0.8% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 15,802,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 131,322 shares in the last quarter.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

