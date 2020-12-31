Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

EPC stock opened at $34.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.93. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $38.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.45 and its 200 day moving average is $30.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $488.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $144,687.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,813.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 19.4% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 188,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 30,715 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 7.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 282.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

