LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CJS Securities raised LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Northcoast Research raised LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $132.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.06. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $55.29 and a 12 month high of $136.87.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.30. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $827.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. LCI Industries’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total transaction of $110,457.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,422.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason Lippert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,035,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,847 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,457 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

