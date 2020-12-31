Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of NYSE SRG opened at $14.30 on Thursday. Seritage Growth Properties has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $40.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.40.
Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. The business had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter.
Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile
Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.
