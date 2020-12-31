Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NYSE SRG opened at $14.30 on Thursday. Seritage Growth Properties has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $40.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.40.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. The business had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRG. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 134,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 183.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 9,983.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

