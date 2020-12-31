Head to Head Contrast: Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ) versus Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST)

Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ) and Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Lonestar Resources US has a beta of 2.98, indicating that its share price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Oil & Gas has a beta of 3.68, indicating that its share price is 268% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and Vista Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lonestar Resources US $195.15 million 0.01 -$103.02 million N/A N/A Vista Oil & Gas $415.98 million 0.54 -$32.72 million ($0.41) -6.23

Vista Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Lonestar Resources US.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Lonestar Resources US and Vista Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lonestar Resources US 0 0 0 0 N/A Vista Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.9% of Lonestar Resources US shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Vista Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Lonestar Resources US shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and Vista Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lonestar Resources US -192.15% 136.34% 1.99% Vista Oil & Gas -25.51% -14.00% -6.16%

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 53,831 net acres in Texas counties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. On September 30, 2020, Lonestar Resources US Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

