Head to Head Contrast: Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) versus Wireless Telecom Group (NYSE:WTT)

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) and Wireless Telecom Group (NYSE:WTT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Giga-tronics alerts:

This table compares Giga-tronics and Wireless Telecom Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Giga-tronics $11.77 million 0.78 -$690,000.00 N/A N/A Wireless Telecom Group $48.92 million 0.78 -$410,000.00 ($0.02) -87.50

Wireless Telecom Group has higher revenue and earnings than Giga-tronics.

Risk and Volatility

Giga-tronics has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wireless Telecom Group has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Giga-tronics and Wireless Telecom Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Giga-tronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Wireless Telecom Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.5% of Wireless Telecom Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Giga-tronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of Wireless Telecom Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Giga-tronics and Wireless Telecom Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Giga-tronics -10.60% -1.17% -0.18% Wireless Telecom Group -4.76% -5.97% -4.01%

About Giga-tronics

Giga-tronics Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures electronics equipment for military test and airborne operational applications in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Microsource and the Giga-tronics Division. The company also develops microwave integrated components, as well as MIC components; Band Reject Filters for RADAR/EW (electronic warfare) for solving interference problems in RADAR/EW applications; self-protection systems for military aircrafts; and RADAR filters for military fighter jet aircraft. In addition, it designs, manufactures, and markets functional test products for testing RADAR/EW equipment of the defense electronics market. The company serves prime defense contractors, the armed services, and research institutes. Giga-tronics Incorporated was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions. The Network Solutions segment designs and manufactures RF components and integrated subsystems, including low passive intermodulation radio frequency and microwave products used in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations. This segment also provides power combiners, directional couplers, attenuators, terminators, and filters for broadband applications to support commercial in-building wireless networks, public safety networks, rail and transportation deployments, corrosive salt/fog environment build-outs, and global positioning system (GPS) signal distribution; and GPS digital repeaters and splitters for cellular timing synchronization, as well as a passive systems monitor for real-time diagnostics of an in-building distributed antenna system. The Test and Measurement segment offers power meters, power sensors, voltmeters, and audio and modulation analyzers for radar, avionics, electronic warfare, electromagnetic interference compatibility, and satellite and wireless communications applications; and noise generation instruments, calibrated noise sources, noise modules, and diodes. xThe Embedded Solutions segment provides embedded signal processing and radio frequency modules; and long term evolution physical layer and stack software for 4G and 5G mobile network applications. The company markets its products under the Boonton, Microlab, Noisecom, and CommAgility brands through its in-house sales force, manufacturers' representatives, and distributors. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Giga-tronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Giga-tronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.