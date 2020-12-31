The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.58 Billion

Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) will post $14.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Boeing’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.33 billion and the highest is $15.76 billion. The Boeing reported sales of $17.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full year sales of $57.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.18 billion to $58.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $75.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.49 billion to $82.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Boeing.

Get The Boeing alerts:

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. 140166 raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.28.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 3.1% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 3.5% in the third quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in The Boeing by 2.0% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 1.3% in the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 4,823 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 47.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BA opened at $216.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.45. The Boeing has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $349.95. The company has a market cap of $122.32 billion, a PE ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 1.65.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Boeing (BA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.