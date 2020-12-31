$1.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will post sales of $1.58 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Carvana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.69 billion. Carvana reported sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Carvana will report full year sales of $5.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $8.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVNA. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $209.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.77.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $250.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.49. The company has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.70 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carvana has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $292.76.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.32, for a total transaction of $9,892,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $13,728,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,371. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,726,979 shares of company stock valued at $659,429,723. 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 43.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

