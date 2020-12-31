$1.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will announce sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the highest is $1.62 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $6.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.34 billion to $7.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRTX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $327.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.47.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $232.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $197.47 and a one year high of $306.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.61.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $217.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,087.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total transaction of $2,805,563.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,178.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 89.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,896 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,324,000 after buying an additional 21,649 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 785 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $610,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 200.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 179,992 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,664,000 after buying an additional 120,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

