Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.96% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation is a specialty finance company dedicated to providing customized capital solutions to middle-market companies. The firm seeks to generate stable, current income by providing innovative first-lien financing solutions to companies across a wide variety of industries. The company is regulated as a business development company, or a BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Oaktree Strategic Income is managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OCSI. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Strategic Income from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Oaktree Strategic Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Oaktree Strategic Income stock opened at $7.73 on Thursday. Oaktree Strategic Income has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $227.78 million, a PE ratio of -193.20 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.77.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Oaktree Strategic Income had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Oaktree Strategic Income will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 12,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $93,958.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,068,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,331,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 11,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $91,953.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,023,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,925,355.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,118 shares of company stock worth $187,528. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Strategic Income in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Strategic Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 29.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

