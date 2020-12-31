InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on InMode from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InMode from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on InMode from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Get InMode alerts:

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $47.48 on Thursday. InMode has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $53.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.64.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The healthcare company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. The firm had revenue of $59.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that InMode will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in InMode by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in InMode by 472.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in InMode by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,910 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in InMode by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,021 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in InMode by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,348 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. 27.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.