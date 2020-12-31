Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FMTX. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $37.30 on Thursday. Forma Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.30.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 13,970.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.