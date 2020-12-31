AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

AVAV opened at $88.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.74. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $99.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 73.98 and a beta of 0.55.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in AeroVironment by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,436,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in AeroVironment by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 58,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

