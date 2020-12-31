Zacks: Analysts Anticipate STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $175.10 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will report $175.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $181.20 million and the lowest is $163.17 million. STORE Capital posted sales of $162.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year sales of $686.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $642.86 million to $702.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $719.49 million, with estimates ranging from $679.79 million to $749.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.02 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 39.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STOR shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in STORE Capital by 2.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 303,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 521,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after acquiring an additional 205,821 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,848,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 346.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 153,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 119,439 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 69,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STOR opened at $33.78 on Thursday. STORE Capital has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $40.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

