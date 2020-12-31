MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.06.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MGP opened at $31.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.71. MGM Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.61 and a beta of 0.76.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,022,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,069,000 after purchasing an additional 624,451 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,042,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,103,000 after buying an additional 471,555 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,558,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,819,000 after acquiring an additional 320,491 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,481,000. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,950,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.