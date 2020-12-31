Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CHNG. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Change Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Change Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.19.

CHNG opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.78, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.27. Change Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $19.08.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $755.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.02 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. Change Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Change Healthcare will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth $4,413,000. Steel Canyon Capital LLC bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,671,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,371,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,880,000.

Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

