Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CHNG. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Change Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Change Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.19.
CHNG opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.78, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.27. Change Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $19.08.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth $4,413,000. Steel Canyon Capital LLC bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,671,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,371,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,880,000.
About Change Healthcare
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
