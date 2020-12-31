First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FAF. Barclays boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $51.30 on Thursday. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.14.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that First American Financial will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark C. Oman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.78 per share, with a total value of $191,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 10.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 14,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in First American Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in First American Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $2,108,000. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in First American Financial by 29.1% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 856,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,584,000 after purchasing an additional 192,800 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

