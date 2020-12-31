Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BRO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.88.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $46.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.66. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $48.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.87.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.46 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 45.9% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

