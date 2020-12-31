Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 8,175 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,021% compared to the typical volume of 729 call options.

In other Upland Software news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $325,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 516,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,253,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 13,622 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $639,144.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,653,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,583,956.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,776 shares of company stock valued at $4,862,582 over the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the third quarter worth about $1,745,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 28,935 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 22,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,178,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,981,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $46.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.11 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 25.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist increased their target price on Upland Software from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Upland Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.63.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

