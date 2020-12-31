iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSG) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSG) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $88.28 and last traded at $88.37. Approximately 240,706 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 650,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.42.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.14.

