BidaskClub Lowers Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to Hold

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Genmab A/S to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, November 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Genmab A/S from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $40.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average of $36.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $40.92.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The firm had revenue of $273.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.86 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 477.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Genmab A/S by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 852.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 231.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

