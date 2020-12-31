Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honda Motor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Honda Motor stock opened at $28.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.16. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $30.21. The company has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.73. Honda Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $34.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.78 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Honda Motor will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 16.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 25,621 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 160,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 32,880 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 156.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

