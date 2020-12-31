Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ventas from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

VTR stock opened at $48.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.50. Ventas has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $63.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $918.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.61 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ventas will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,153,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,983,084,000 after buying an additional 5,038,308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,031,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,511,902,000 after purchasing an additional 631,062 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,076,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,631,000 after purchasing an additional 635,108 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 126.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,443,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,307,000 after buying an additional 4,723,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 700.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,428,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,788,000 after buying an additional 4,750,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

