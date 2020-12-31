MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) vs. Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Head to Head Survey

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) and MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Energy Fuels has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MDU Resources Group has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Energy Fuels and MDU Resources Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Fuels -1,589.07% -21.87% -16.65% MDU Resources Group 6.75% 12.87% 4.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.2% of Energy Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of MDU Resources Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Energy Fuels shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of MDU Resources Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Energy Fuels and MDU Resources Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Fuels 0 0 2 0 3.00 MDU Resources Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

Energy Fuels currently has a consensus target price of $2.63, indicating a potential downside of 39.10%. MDU Resources Group has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.41%. Given MDU Resources Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MDU Resources Group is more favorable than Energy Fuels.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Energy Fuels and MDU Resources Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Fuels $5.86 million 93.28 -$37.98 million ($0.40) -10.78 MDU Resources Group $5.34 billion 0.97 $335.45 million $1.69 15.33

MDU Resources Group has higher revenue and earnings than Energy Fuels. Energy Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MDU Resources Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MDU Resources Group beats Energy Fuels on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah. It also holds interests in uranium and uranium/vanadium properties and projects in various stages of exploration, permitting, and evaluation located in Utah, Wyoming, Arizona, New Mexico, and Colorado. The company was formerly known as Volcanic Metals Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Energy Fuels Inc. in May 2006. Energy Fuels Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc. engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming. Its Natural Gas Distribution segment distributes natural gas for residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Idaho, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming; and offers supply related value-added services. The company's Pipeline segment provides natural gas transportation, underground storage, and gathering services through regulated and nonregulated pipeline systems primarily in the Rocky Mountain and northern Great Plains regions; and cathodic protection and other energy-related services. Its Construction Materials and Contracting segment mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates; produces and sells asphalt mix; and supplies ready-mixed concrete. This segment is also involved in the sale of cement, liquid asphalt, finished concrete products, and other building materials and related contracting services. The company's Construction Services segment designs, constructs, and maintains electrical and communication wiring and infrastructure, fire suppression systems, and mechanical piping and services; and overhead and underground electrical distribution and transmission lines, substations, external lighting, traffic signalization, and gas pipelines, as well as engages in the utility excavation activities. This segment also manufactures and distributes transmission line construction equipment; and constructs and maintains renewable energy projects. It serves manufacturing, commercial, industrial, institutional, and government customers, as well as utilities. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

