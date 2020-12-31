$141.46 Million in Sales Expected for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to post $141.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $130.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $151.52 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $71.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $470.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $459.32 million to $480.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $779.54 million, with estimates ranging from $616.70 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $125.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.50) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.65.

Shares of ALNY opened at $131.04 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $3,746,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 265,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,174,905.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,074,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,528,923,000 after purchasing an additional 269,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,901,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,614,574,000 after buying an additional 355,379 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,275,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,937,000 after buying an additional 52,378 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,905,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,424,000 after purchasing an additional 842,211 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,363,000 after buying an additional 10,479 shares in the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.