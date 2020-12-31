$141.46 Million in Sales Expected for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to post $141.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $130.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $151.52 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $71.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $470.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $459.32 million to $480.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $779.54 million, with estimates ranging from $616.70 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $125.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.50) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.65.

Shares of ALNY opened at $131.04 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $3,746,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 265,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,174,905.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,074,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,528,923,000 after purchasing an additional 269,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,901,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,614,574,000 after buying an additional 355,379 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,275,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,937,000 after buying an additional 52,378 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,905,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,424,000 after purchasing an additional 842,211 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,363,000 after buying an additional 10,479 shares in the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

