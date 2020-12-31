Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Baidu from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.61.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $219.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.84. Baidu has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $220.60. The firm has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Baidu announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Baidu during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

