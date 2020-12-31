PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ PDFS opened at $21.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.77 million, a P/E ratio of -114.05 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.44. PDF Solutions has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $26.42.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $23.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.40 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PDF Solutions will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerald Zheyao Yin sold 8,678 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $183,800.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,023 shares in the company, valued at $233,467.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDFS. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 32.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 633,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,850,000 after buying an additional 154,227 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $2,857,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 35.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 342,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 90,367 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,643,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,753,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,025,000 after purchasing an additional 32,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally.

