Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average of $6.57. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 2.02.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,028,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $580,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 173,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

