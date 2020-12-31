Equitable Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,530 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,329% compared to the typical volume of 63 put options.

Several research firms recently commented on EQH. ValuEngine cut shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitable from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $84,259.36. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Equitable by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $25.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51. Equitable has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $27.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 1.66.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equitable will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

