Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Seer in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

SEER stock opened at $56.51 on Tuesday. Seer has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $86.13.

In other Seer news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus purchased 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $15,010,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 526,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $9,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,223 shares in the company, valued at $5,305,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing nanoparticle technology solutions for researchers in the areas of proteomics information. The company develops Proteograph, an integrated solution comprising consumables, automation instrumentation, and proprietary software that performs proteomics analysis.

